WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Firefighters fight massive flames at North Bergen commercial garage

John Del Giorno Image
ByJohn Del Giorno WABC logo
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 12:25PM
Flames engulf business in North Bergen; no injuries reported
EMBED <>More Videos

John Del Giorno was over the scene in NewsCopter 7.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling flames at a business in North Bergen.

Officials say the fire broke out before 7 a.m.

The commercial garage is located off of Tonnelle Avenue near 86th Street.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as flames escaped the building through the windows.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW