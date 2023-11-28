Firefighters fight massive flames at North Bergen commercial garage

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling flames at a business in North Bergen.
Officials say the fire broke out before 7 a.m.
The commercial garage is located off of Tonnelle Avenue near 86th Street.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as flames escaped the building through the windows.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.