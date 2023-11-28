Firefighters fight massive flames at North Bergen commercial garage

John Del Giorno was over the scene in NewsCopter 7.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling flames at a business in North Bergen.

Officials say the fire broke out before 7 a.m.

The commercial garage is located off of Tonnelle Avenue near 86th Street.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as flames escaped the building through the windows.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

