7 families displaced after fire in Paterson, New Jersey

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 24, 2023 1:27AM
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven families were displaced by a fire in Paterson Saturday morning.

The fire broke out inside of a building on 19th Street, and smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.

A councilmember said the flames broke out on the second floor.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately made clear.

