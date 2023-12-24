7 families displaced after fire in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven families were displaced by a fire in Paterson Saturday morning.
The fire broke out inside of a building on 19th Street, and smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.
A councilmember said the flames broke out on the second floor.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire was not immediately made clear.
