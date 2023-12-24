7 families displaced after fire in Paterson, New Jersey

The fire broke out in Paterson Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in Paterson Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in Paterson Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in Paterson Saturday morning.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven families were displaced by a fire in Paterson Saturday morning.

The fire broke out inside of a building on 19th Street, and smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.

A councilmember said the flames broke out on the second floor.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately made clear.

MORE NEWS: Nearly 200 residents displaced after torch ignites massive fire in Queens

NJ Burkett has details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.