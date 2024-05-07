4 officers injured in Midtown crash; 57th Street temporarily closed

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four police officers were injured in an accident in Midtown.

Authorities say the crash happened on West 57th Street between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue. 57th Street was closed between 8th Avenue and Broadway.

Officials say a tractor trailer was involved in the crash.

The officers in the crash sustained minor injuries. Debris was left behind near the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

