LACEY, WA. --The fire that destroyed a Washington state church has been ruled an arson.
The ATF has concluded that someone deliberately set the Friday blaze at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses church in Lacey.
There were no injuries.
So far this year, there have been three arsons and one shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses churches in the area.
All of the attacks are being investigated as hate crimes.
