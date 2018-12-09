U.S. & WORLD

Fire that destroyed Jehovah's Witnesses church in Washington ruled an arson

Fire that destroyed Jehovah's Witnesses church in Washington ruled an arson. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

LACEY, WA. --
The fire that destroyed a Washington state church has been ruled an arson.

The ATF has concluded that someone deliberately set the Friday blaze at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses church in Lacey.

There were no injuries.

So far this year, there have been three arsons and one shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses churches in the area.

All of the attacks are being investigated as hate crimes.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldarsonchurch
