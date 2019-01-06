Fire that killed elderly couple in New Jersey home ruled accidental

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the fire that killed a New Jersey couple was accidental.

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey --
Authorities say a fast-moving fire that killed two people in their northern New Jersey home is not considered suspicious.

Morris County prosecutors say the deaths of 78-year-old Robert Dundermen and 75-year-old Cynthia Dundermen have been ruled accidental.

The fire in East Hanover broke out shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. The blaze started in the living room of the single-family residence and soon spread throughout the home.

Authorities say the home was engulfed in flames when police and firefighters arrived. One officer kicked in the front door to try to gain entry but was immediately pushed back by the flames.

Both bodies were found in the home after the fire was extinguished. But officials haven't said what caused their deaths.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireMorris County
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspects in shooting of 7-year-old Texas girl fired at wrong vehicle
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run in Newark
Lawyer arrested in connection with 2014-2015 NYC rapes
Family desperately trying to find NYC father missing for a month
NJ wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks returns to competition
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Meeting to be held over cause of bizarre blue 'electrical arc'
Police ID woman killed when EMT responding to call hits pedestrians
Show More
Thieves stealing cash from fruit stand workers in Manhattan
Each side accuses other of giving no ground on government shutdown
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Queens firehouses close after firefighters come down with skin infection
Cowboys' Allen Hurns sustains severe lower leg injury
More News