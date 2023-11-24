3 injured in building fire in the Bronx

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a fire in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Friday morning.

The flames broke out on East 138th Street around 4:45 a.m.

The victims were all treated at the scene for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

