  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 injured in building fire in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, November 24, 2023 4:20PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a fire in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Friday morning.

The flames broke out on East 138th Street around 4:45 a.m.

The victims were all treated at the scene for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | No gas for Thanksgiving, NYCHA offers tenants $15 gift cards

Tom Negovan has the details.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW