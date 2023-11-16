Lindsay Tuchman is in Queens with the latest.

Massive fire breaks out at auto repair shop in Woodside; firefighter injured

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- One firefighter was injured while battling a massive fire at a Queens auto repair shop.

Officials say flames broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at MS Auto Repairs.

Battalion Chief Dennis Crichton said fire crews saw "fire through the roof, fire through the entire length" of the business of 34th Avenue.

Officials say tires and other flammable materials inside the shop fueled the three-alarm fire.

"Because it is an auto garage and an auto repair shop, there is acetylene and there is definitely compressed gas. it really posed no danger because we were far enough away from the building. but definitely things exploded in there," one fire official said.

After five hours, the blaze was put under control from the outside, authorities said.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities say no one appeared to be in the business at the time of the fire, but they will conduct a full search Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

