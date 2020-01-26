Firefighter charged with DWI after FDNY van crash on Staten Island

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) -- A firefighter has been charged with drunk driving after police say he crashed an FDNY van on Staten Island, then tried to flee the scene.The Fire Education Safety Unit van crashed into several parked cars and a dumpster on Friday night in the Westerleigh section.Police say Robert Diaz, 42, was on duty at the time.Diaz is charged with DWI and refusal to take a breathalyzer test.----------