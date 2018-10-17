A firefighter was hospitalized after an FDNY fire truck jumped a curb in Brooklyn Wednesday night.The accident happened just after 6 p.m. at East New York Avenue and St. Marks Avenue in Brownsville.FDNY Engine 231/Ladder 120 located on Watkins Street was responding to a motor vehicle accident when the crash occurred.The truck ended up hitting several parked vehicles.Its lights and sirens were on the time.One firefighter was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuriesFour firefighters are being evaluated on the scene.According to police, the firefighter behind the wheel suffered a medical emergency. The FDNY is investigating the cause of the crash.----------