Firefighter killed, 3 others injured, battling blaze in New Haven, Connecticut

EMBED <>More Videos

CT firefighter killed battling blaze

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A firefighter has died while battling a blaze in New Haven, Connecticut.

Three others firefighters were injured, one critically, in the fire, which broke out at 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Valley Street.



Two firefighters and one occupant had to be pulled from the two-and-a-half story home.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

MORE NEWS: NYPD officer describes saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Officer Alyssa Vogel describes running through Times Square with the 4-year-old shooting victim to "Good Morning America."



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutnew havenfirefighter killedhouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens hospitalized after stolen car hits NYPD vehicle, crashes into truck
Father, son brutally attacked after fender bender in NYC
Gas prices rise, demand spikes after pipeline hack
Liz Cheney says Trump, GOP backers threaten democracy
Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
Workers lured from India to NJ, paid $1.20/hour for years: Lawsuit
NYPD increases subway patrols as violent crimes skyrocket
Show More
Pets could experience separation anxiety as owners return to work
Macy's investing $235M in flagship location and Herald Square neighborhood
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
Parents want swift action after racial harassment of middle school student
The Countdown: Violence in the Middle East, Colonial Pipeline cyberattack
More TOP STORIES News