Firefighter killed, 3 others injured, battling blaze in New Haven, Connecticut

Three others firefighters were injured, one critically, in the fire, which broke out at 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Valley Street.
Two firefighters and one occupant had to be pulled from the two-and-a-half story home.
There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.
