Firefighters battle flames in Midtown high-rise building

MIDTOWN (WABC) --Firefighters battled flames in Midtown high-rise building on Friday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. between 42nd and 43rd streets on Madison Avenue.
The fire started on the exterior of the building's second floor and spread smoke throughout the lower floors.
Madison Avenue is closed near the site of the fire.
The FDNY managed to put the fire out in less than an hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
