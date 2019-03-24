Firefighters battling large wind-swept fire at Long Island apartment complex

More than 100 firefighters on the scene of a big fire at Avalon court in Melville, Long Island, ladder trucks extended, water being poured, no visible flames, but officials say high winds making it difficult to put out @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/iospxU84DN — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) March 24, 2019

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Nearly 100 firefighters are fighting a large wind-swept fire that has spread through an apartment complex in Suffolk County.The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Saturday at the Avalon Court Apartment Complex in Melville.The wind is making it extremely difficult for the flames to be knocked down. Fire officials say they expect to be there throughout the night.A total of 17 homes were damaged.One firefighter and one child were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries,The Red Cross is on the scene to assist residents.