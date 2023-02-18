2 firefighters injured while battling building fire in Dyker Heights

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- Two firefighters were injured while battling a building fire in Dyker Heights.

Officials say the blaze broke out at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on 11th Avenue near 64th Street.

The three-story building also housed a bike shop.

Officials say the two firefighters were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

