Firefighters rescue wedding party from flood waters on Long Island

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters needed to rescue people at a wedding reception Friday night, after they got trapped in flood waters on Long Island.It happened at the Land's End Marina Restaurant in Sayville.About 150 people were at the party. Their vehicles became stuck in several feet of water due to coastal flooding.Firefighters say the restaurant tried to use a shuttle bus to move everyone but the bus also became trapped in flood waters.First responders had to help with high water rescue vehicles to get everyone off the bus.Fortunately nobody was injured.----------