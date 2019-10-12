Firefighters rescue wedding party from flood waters on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters needed to rescue people at a wedding reception Friday night, after they got trapped in flood waters on Long Island.

It happened at the Land's End Marina Restaurant in Sayville.

About 150 people were at the party. Their vehicles became stuck in several feet of water due to coastal flooding.

Firefighters say the restaurant tried to use a shuttle bus to move everyone but the bus also became trapped in flood waters.

First responders had to help with high water rescue vehicles to get everyone off the bus.

Fortunately nobody was injured.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sayvillesuffolk countyfloodingrescuewedding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at club in Brooklyn
Vision Zero: West Side Highway speed limit reduced to 30 mph
5 life sentences handed down in Junior's murder
AccuWeather: Warmer weekend
Oscar-nominated actor, Robert Forster, dies at 78
Police: Man breaks into woman's bedroom while she is sleeping
NJ elementary school teacher, neighbor, arrested on child porn charges
Show More
Question of whether to honor Mother Cabrini with statue causes controversy
Homeless man charged in random attack on child in Queens
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
More TOP STORIES News