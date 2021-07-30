Iconic Fireplace restaurant in New Jersey closing after 65 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10910700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jose Zelaya uses a wheelchair due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but his lifelong dream is to be a police officer.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- An iconic restaurant in New Jersey is closing its doors Friday after 65 years in business.The Fireplace, located on NJ-17 in Paramus, has been serving up American fare in Bergen County since 1956, but it is now another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic."We are saddened to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to close our doors at 4 pm," owners said in a message posted on the business' Facebook page. "Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant. We would like to say thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have supported us during our 65 years. It has been an honor serving you."According to the restaurant's website, it was founded as a hot dog and hamburger stand by the late Frank Reilly, a Navy veteran turned FBI agent.His son Patrick, who ran the business until the end, bought out adjacent homeowners to build the size of the property and expand.The restaurant will be open until 4 p.m. Friday, at which point it will close up shop for the final time.----------