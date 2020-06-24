Illegal firework launched from Bronx street injures boy

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who set off an illegal firework that injured a 3-year-old boy watching from the window of a Bronx apartment.

Authorities say the boy, Adiel Rosario, was with his parents from a sixth-floor bedroom just before 12:15 a.m.

One of the shells struck the window and exploded, causing a laceration to the boy's left bicep that required stitches.

"He got burned all over his arm, and they gave him at least five stitches," dad David Rosario said. "I took him to the hospital myself...(My kids) were crying all night, until we got back from the hospital."


He also suffered first- and second-degree burns.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxcrimeexplosionchild injurednypdsurveillanceaccidentmayor bill de blasiopoliceinvestigationfireworkssurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Travelers to NY, NJ, CT may need to quarantine
How the Tri-State COVID quarantine will work
2020 TCS New York City Marathon canceled due to COVID-19
Preliminary M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California
Amber Alert: Man kidnaps teen brother at knifepoint, police say
NYPD union calls for end of COMPSTAT crime tracking system
Six Flags Great Adventure to reopen July 3 with safety measures
Show More
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening today
NYC beaches to reopen and other changes for summer
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
Biden, AOC win NY primary, but some results could take until July
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
More TOP STORIES News