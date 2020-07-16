Fireworks attack on subway train in Queens: Video shows suspects

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspects behind a fireworks attack on the subway in Queens.

NYPD investigators released pictures of the suspects overnight.

They are accused of throwing a firework at a 39-year-old man on a Manhattan-bound A train Monday afternoon.

Police say after burning the victim the suspects attacked him at the Euclid Avenue subway station, punching and kicking him to the ground before running off.

Authorities want to find them.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), if you recognize the suspects.

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

