Special visit for 3-year-old boy struck by fireworks

Officers from the NYPD's 44th precinct, members of The FDNY Community Affairs Unit and Hot Dog, the official safety mascot of the FDNY, visited Adiel Rosario Friday.
Authorities say Adiel and his parents were watching from a sixth-floor bedroom window when the fireworks were set off in the middle of the street early Wednesday.
WATCH: Terrifying video shows moment boy is struck by fireworks
One of the shells struck the window and exploded, causing a laceration to the boy's left bicep that required stitches.
"He got burned all over his arm, and they gave him at least five stitches," dad David Rosario said. "I took him to the hospital myself...(My kids) were crying all night, until we got back from the hospital."
He also suffered first- and second-degree burns.
Police are looking for the person who set off the illegal firework.
New York City has been cracking down on illegal fireworks, as people shooting them off in neighborhoods across the city has been a rampant issue for several weeks.
MORE: NYC, Long Island, NJ warn of consequences in illegal fireworks crackdown
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube