marines

1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed in Marines' 246-year history

U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Lieutenant General Michael Langley as the Marines' first Black four-star general.

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm the Marines' first Black four-star general.

That's one of the branch's highest rankings.

Lieutenant General Michael Langley has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 35 years, CNN reported.

He is nominated to be the commander of the U.S. Africa Command, which oversees U.S. military presence in Africa.

The Senate Armed Services Committee held a confirmation hearing Thursday for Langley.

If the Senate confirms him, he would be the first Black four-star general in the Marines' 246-year history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssenateu.s. & worldmarines
MARINES
Fewer young Americans want to serve, and due to obesity fewer qualify
Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes
American killed fighting in Ukraine, family says
Trevor Reed back in US 1 day after Russian prisoner swap
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death in front of wife in unprovoked NYC attack
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
Family injured during boat explosion on Long Island
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Scammers ask for Bitcoin payment for utility bills amid heat wave
VIDEO: Bear climbs apple tree in Connecticut yard
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon retires amid investigation
Show More
Girl travels from war-torn Ukraine to Long Island for heart surgery
Six Flags Great Adventure delays opening due to power outage
Ticket prices for Springsteen's shows are angering some fans
Local Little League softball teams get big sendoff ahead of tournament
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
More TOP STORIES News