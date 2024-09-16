US Marine veteran named grand marshal of 2024 New York City Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- U.S. Marine Corps. veteran Dakota Meyer has been named the grand marshal of the 2024 New York City Veterans Day Parade.

Meyer was presented with the ceremonial sash aboard the USS Intrepid on Manhattan's west side on Monday.

The 36-year-old was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during a battle in Afghanistan by President Barack Obama in 2011.

Meyer is also a Purple Heart recipient.

"You think about the day I received the Medal of Honor for, it's not a day of heroism, it's not a day of bravery, it's not a day of any of those things, it's a day what everybody is capable of if they believe in a cause that's bigger than themselves and they love people," Meyer said.

The Veterans Day Parade kicks off along Fifth Avenue in Midtown on November 11.

WABC-TV is a proud community partner of the parade. Watch coverage on Channel 7 and on ABC7NY.

