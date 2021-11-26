Annual Thanksgiving breakfast honoring families of fallen heroes returns to NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11270058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered discarded in a ravine Wednesday in Blount County, Alabama, according to the local sheriff's office.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- A heartwarming tradition returned on Thanksgiving for the families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.The First Responder Children's Foundation threw its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast at Bryant Park Grill.The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.Families of fallen police officers and firefighters ate together before getting a front-row seat to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."Taking care of the families and the children of men and women, particularly with the fire and police department that made tremendous sacrifices, so it's great to be here among friends to show that we still care and how much they mean to all of us," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.The first breakfast was held in November 2001 to help comfort families who had lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks.----------