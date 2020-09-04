CLARKSTOWN, New York (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday reminds us that our heroes are always on the job!
During the 4th of July holiday earlier this summer, off-duty Clarkstown Police Department Officer Paul Munding saved 4-year-old Ella from drowning.
Rockland County mom Carla Shaffer shared the important story on Facebook: "While attending a friends daughter's birthday party... Ella promised not to leave the ladder..."
Then Ella saw a beautiful, shiny doll in the pool and went for it. Alone. In water she couldn't stand in.
Officer Munding was off-duty at the party and jumped fully clothed in to save Ella.
It was a fun party with laughing and noise. Remember, drowning is often a silent accident.
Thank you for being a hero Officer Munding!
The CDC says one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger. And 75% of the drownings happen at a private residence.
For every child survivor of a submerged accident, there are five children with non-fatal injuries. Stay safe this holiday weekend!
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: Clarkstown Police Officer Paul Munding
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More