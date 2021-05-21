First Responder Friday honors NYPD Captain Jamiel Altaheri

Captain Altaheri was just named the new commanding officer at the 115th Precinct.
He is the first Yemeni-American to hold the position.
He will be serving the northern portion of Queens including Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, North Corona.
Captain Altaheri is also a member of the First Fraternal Organization representing officers of Mideast and Turkish descent.
We thank him and his family for his service to Queens and New York City.
