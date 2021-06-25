First Responder Friday honors PAPD Officer Lauren Dombi

She won the Cop of the Month Award in February of this year after she apprehended the suspect in an armed carjacking.
The chase started in Staten Island and continued into the cities of Elizabeth and Newark, New Jersey.
Police Officer Dombi successfully ended the armed carjacking and brought the suspect to face criminal charges in two states.
Thank you for your bravery and service!
