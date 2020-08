First Responder Friday: Nassau County Detective Tina Napolitano-Ferro

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honors Nassau County Police Department Detective Tina Napolitano-Ferro.Along with the Nassau County Detectives Association, Inc. we congratulate Tina on her recent retirement!Congratulations and thank you for your years of service!---Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------