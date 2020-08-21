Society

First Responder Friday: Nassau County Detective Tina Napolitano-Ferro

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honors Nassau County Police Department Detective Tina Napolitano-Ferro.

Along with the Nassau County Detectives Association, Inc. we congratulate Tina on her recent retirement!

Congratulations and thank you for your years of service!

---
