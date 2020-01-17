NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to a member of the FDNY Boxing Team who now is in the fight of his life.
FDNY firefighter and former FDNY EMT Theo Mitritzikos is a 12-year veteran of Engine Company 258 in Queens who is battling cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
He was diagnosed in November and went on unpaid leave to get aggressive chemotherapy with his wife and three children by his side.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Theo and his family.
Theo participated in the FDNY Boxing Team's "Beast of the East" at Madison Square Garden last March.
He also has been a true hero in his service.
Here's the story of how he saved a man's life back in 2011.
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: FDNY firefighter Theo Mitritzikos
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News