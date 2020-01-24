Society

First Responder Friday: Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson.

Firefighter Thompson was off-duty but in the right place at the right time this week when he spotted smoke coming out a building.

He alerted residents in two buildings and helped evacuate people in danger of the fire.

He's a veteran of the FDJC with 21 years on the job.

Thompson is married and is a father. Thank you for your service!

