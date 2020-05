First Responder Friday: Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson.Firefighter Thompson was off-duty but in the right place at the right time this week when he spotted smoke coming out a building.He alerted residents in two buildings and helped evacuate people in danger of the fire.He's a veteran of the FDJC with 21 years on the job.Thompson is married and is a father. Thank you for your service!---Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------