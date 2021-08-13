Society

First Responder Friday honors NYPD Commander Rennae Francis

By Eyewitness News
First Responder Friday: NYPD Cmdr. Rennae Francis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this First Responder Friday, we honor Commander Rennae Francis of the NYPD Detective Squad.

Originally from the Caribbean, Commander Francis came to New York at age 17 to attend the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

She is now in charge of 30 NYPD investigators.

