First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jillian Suarez

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor NYPD Officer Jillian Suarez.

She was just 9 years old when her father NYPD Officer Ramon Suarez was photographed saving people from the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11.

He died in action that day.

Jillian decided to follow in his footsteps and became an NYPD officer herself.

ABC's Diane Sawyer will share her story Friday night as she shares the stories of the children of 9/11 and how their lives have unfolded over the past 20 years.

Officer Jillian Suarez has provided a wonderful tribute and legacy to her father, we thank her for her service!



