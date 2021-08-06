First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jonathan Azzaro of the Mounted Unit

He works with the community frequently and takes kids behind the scenes to meet the horses of the unit.
Mounted officers are called "10-foot cops" because they're up so high on the horses.
They patrol everywhere from Central Park to Times Square. You have to be on the job for at least three years as an officer in the NYPD to join the Mounted Unit.
Officer Azzaro has been on the job for 12 years. Thank you for your service!
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
