First Responder Friday: NYPD Detective Tommy Cerbone

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- December 18, 2020, will be the 8th annual toy drive led by Highway Patrol District 5.

Eyewitness News is sharing this picture from last year's collection.

Detective Tommy Cerbone in Staten Island leads the event this year with 38 years of service as a first responder.

Santa rides along with the NYPD and DCPI, along with Seton Foundation for Learning to deliver the toys next Friday.

Thank you for making the holiday fun continue, even in the pandemic!

We appreciate your service all year round.

---

----------
