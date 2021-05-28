Society

First Responder Friday honors NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

First Responder Friday honors NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong.

He has been on the job for more than 20 years. He has also been with the American Legion for more than two decades.

He's part of the Chinese Memorial Post 1291 and NYPD Police Post 460.

Wong just helped the American Legion join Operation Gratitude, which is a wonderful non-profit that brings the military together with the community.

He also served in Iraq. We thank him for his service!

Wong is retiring on Memorial Day.

10% of NYPD officers are veterans.



Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynypdmilitaryfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News