First Responder Friday honors FDNY Lt. Bobby Jones

He'll be celebrating 33 years on the job next month.
The father of twins works at Engine 44 in the Bronx.
He was recently honored as a volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House which is near Engine 44, and has had a relationship with the organization for a quarter of a century!
Lt. Jones says he like to work with Ronald McDonald House because of the sense of community.
He also was a supporter of the Trucker Dukes Axe Challenge in support of the young cancer patient who lost his battle a few years ago.
Thank you, Lt. Bobby Jones for being a generous first responder and a dedicated volunteer!
