Society

First Responder Friday honors FDNY Lt. Bobby Jones

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

First Responder Friday honors FDNY Lt. Bobby Jones

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are saluting FDNY Lt. Bobby Jones this First Responder Friday.

He'll be celebrating 33 years on the job next month.

The father of twins works at Engine 44 in the Bronx.

He was recently honored as a volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House which is near Engine 44, and has had a relationship with the organization for a quarter of a century!

Lt. Jones says he like to work with Ronald McDonald House because of the sense of community.

He also was a supporter of the Trucker Dukes Axe Challenge in support of the young cancer patient who lost his battle a few years ago.

Thank you, Lt. Bobby Jones for being a generous first responder and a dedicated volunteer!



Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynypdmilitaryfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News