Fisher-Price recalls over 20,000 'Thomas & Friends' toy trains due to choking risk

Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of the popular toy trains due to a choking hazard.

Over 20,000 popular Fisher-Price toy trains are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

The recalls is for the "Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck and Crates," as well as the "Thomas & Friends Troublesome Truck & Paint" toys.

As announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the hazard is tied to a small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another that can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

No injuries have been reported.

The company says customers should stop using the toys.

Those who purchased the recalled toys can go to Mattel's website for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.