5 people hurt in shooting at Coney Island boardwalk; no arrests so far

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were shot after someone opened fire on a large group gathered at the boardwalk on Coney Island early Sunday morning.The incident happened at 21st Street and the boardwalk around 2 a.m.Police say there was a large group that gathered at the location when someone opened fire.Five people were shot in total.A 37-year-old was shot in the back and is in critical condition at the hospital.A 19-year-old man was also shot in the back and is in stable condition.Two women, a 27-year-old and 26-year-old, were both shot in the leg and are in stable condition.A 36-year-old man was shot in the chin and is in stable condition.Police have yet to make an arrest.It's not clear what led up to the shooting.