5 people hurt in shooting at Coney Island boardwalk; no arrests so far

By Eyewitness News
5 people hurt in shooting at Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were shot after someone opened fire on a large group gathered at the boardwalk on Coney Island early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 21st Street and the boardwalk around 2 a.m.

Police say there was a large group that gathered at the location when someone opened fire.

Five people were shot in total.

A 37-year-old was shot in the back and is in critical condition at the hospital.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the back and is in stable condition.

Two women, a 27-year-old and 26-year-old, were both shot in the leg and are in stable condition.



A 36-year-old man was shot in the chin and is in stable condition.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

