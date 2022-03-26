5-alarm fire damages multiple businesses in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Brooklyn has been declared under control.

The blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. in a 2-story building along Church Avenue in Flatbush.

Video from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke coming from the structure.

At least 170 FDNY members were called to the scene.



There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cleanup is expected to be extensive, and storefronts up and down the street have been affected.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

