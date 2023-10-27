Plans underway to turn New York's iconic Flatiron Building into luxury condos

A plan is underway to turn New York's iconic Flatiron Building into luxury condos.

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- New plans are taking shape for the famed Flatiron Building in Manhattan.

Several developers, including The Brodsky Organization, are teaming up to turn the landmark triangular high rise into luxury condos.

"We believe that the Flatiron Building is well suited for residences, and we look forward to working with the City and the Landmarks Preservation Commission on this exciting opportunity," said Daniel Brodsky of The Brodsky Organization.

The steel-framed exterior will stay as-is, but just about everything inside will get redone.

The new ownership group says they intend to seek the necessary approvals in early 2024 that would allow for the conversion to move forward.

Designed by Daniel Burnham and completed in 1902, the iconic Flatiron Building is one of the most recognized buildings in the world and is a New York City landmark.

The building has been mostly vacant for the past 6 years because different co-owners had competing ideas for the place.

