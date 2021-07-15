Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 years later

JAMAICA, Queens -- Twenty-five years ago this Saturday, TWA Flight 800 exploded just minutes after takeoff from New York's Kennedy Airport.

Some 230 lives were lost over the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island, and for the families of the victims, the Ramada Plaza JFK Hotel became the focus of their pain, grief and despair as they awaited word on their loved ones.

It became widely known as the Heartbreak Hotel.

WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger visits the haunting, abandoned time capsule of sorrow with relatives, including a Texas man, Joe Lychner, who publicly lived a personal hell, losing his wife and two daughters, before finding his strength and starting to fight.

Josh also returned to the hotel ruin with Heidi Snow Cinader, who lost her fiancé onboard Flight 800. She converted her tragedy into a calling to help others survive grief.

The gripping docuseries from WABC-TV, "Heartbreak Hotel: Flight 800, 25 Years Later," debuts on Friday wherever you stream this station.
Related topics:
center morichesjamaicadocumentaryaviationhistorydisasterplane crash
