Flight delays, cancellations carry on after massive winter storm hits Tri-state area

The winter storm continues to cause widespread delays and cancelations across the country this Christmas Eve.

One passenger tweeting out a video early this morning of the long customer service line at Newark Airport's Terminal C.

LaGuardia and JFK are experiencing gate holds and taxi delays of up to 15 minutes.

According to the flight tracking site Flight Aware, more than 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide. More than 5,700 have been delayed.

During the storm, a cold front approached the area with heavy rain and even sparked a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in New York City and on Long Island.

Behind the front, rain changed to snow and temperatures began to freefall. The wind also picked up with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Icing became an immediate concern in parts of the Tri-state. Hochul declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

"It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We've had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend," Hochul said.

AIR TRAVEL

The flight cancellations topped 5,000 on Friday and it will likely take several days for airlines to recover.

Many people will never make it to their destinations because so few seats are available for rebooking.

57% of all Alaska Airlines flights were canceled on Friday. Southwest cancelled 951 flights, the most of any airline.

LaGuardia, Seattle, Chicago, and Denver are the most impacted airports.

Check your flight status by visiting the appropriate airport website:

  • Newark Liberty International Airport
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport
  • LaGuardia Airport

    If your travel ends up being impacted, here's some advice to help navigate the system when flights are delayed or canceled whether by staff shortages, weather or other issues.

    DELIVERIES

    Amazon, the US Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are all warning that the winter storm hitting large swaths of the United States is disrupting operations in the final delivery days before Christmas.

    Emergency contact resources for the New York area that you may need during the winter storm:

    DISASTER RESPONSE AGENCIES:

    American Red Cross - Winter Storm Preparedness

    Insurance Information Institute - Disaster Preparedness

    CONNECTICUT:

    Official State Website

    Bridgeport Storm Information

    Town of Greenwich

    New Haven Emergency Services

    City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness

    City of Stamford

    LONG ISLAND:

    Nassau Co Emergency Management

    Nassau County Hurricane Evacuation Map

    Suffolk Co Emergency Preparedness

    NEW YORK CITY:

    NYC OEM Winter Weather Preparedness

    NEW YORK STATE:

    NYS Winter Safety Tips

    NEW JERSEY:

    State of New Jersey Info

    Bergen Co Resources

    Essex Co Resources

    Hudson Co Emergency Preparedness

    Hunterdon Co Emergency Preparedness

    Middlesex County main site

    Monmouth Co Emergency Preparedness

    Ocean Co Emergency Preparedness

    Passaic Co Emergency Preparedness

    Somerset Co Emergency Preparedness

    Sussex County

    Union Co Emergency Preparedness

    Warren County

    NORTHERN NY SUBURBS:

    Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness

    Orange Co Emergency Management

    Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness

    Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness

    Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness

    Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness

    Westchester Co Snow Guide

    REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES:

    Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

    Long Island Railroad

    Metro-North Railroad

    NYC Ferry Services

    New Jersey Transit

    Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)

    UTILITIES

    Central Hudson: (845) 452-2700 or (800) 527-2714, or go to www.centralhudson.com

    Con Edison: (800) 75-CONED (800-752-6633), or go to www.coned.com

    PSEG-Long Island: (800) 490-0075, or go to www.psegliny.com

    Long Island Power Authority: lipower.org

    National Grid (upstate electric): (800) 867-5222, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

    National Grid (upstate gas): (800) 642-4272, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

    National Grid (metro area gas): (718) 643-4050, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

    National Grid (Long Island gas): (800) 490-0045, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

    Jersey Center Power and Light: Go to www.firstenergycorp.com

    NYSEG (electric): (800) 572-1131, or go to NYSEG.com

    NYSEG (gas): (800) 572-1121, or go to NYSEG.com

    Orange & Rockland: (877) 434-4100, or go to oru.com

    NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

    National Weather Svc - Upton LI

    National Weather Svc - Mt Holly NJ

    National Weather Svc - Albany NY

    National Weather Svc - Binghamton NY

