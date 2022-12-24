Flight delays, cancellations carry on after massive winter storm hits Tri-state area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winter storm continues to cause widespread delays and cancelations across the country this Christmas Eve.
One passenger tweeting out a video early this morning of the long customer service line at Newark Airport's Terminal C.
LaGuardia and JFK are experiencing gate holds and taxi delays of up to 15 minutes.
According to the flight tracking site Flight Aware, more than 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide. More than 5,700 have been delayed.
During the storm, a cold front approached the area with heavy rain and even sparked a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in New York City and on Long Island.
Behind the front, rain changed to snow and temperatures began to freefall. The wind also picked up with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Icing became an immediate concern in parts of the Tri-state. Hochul declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.
"It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We've had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend," Hochul said.
AIR TRAVEL
The flight cancellations topped 5,000 on Friday and it will likely take several days for airlines to recover.
Many people will never make it to their destinations because so few seats are available for rebooking.
57% of all Alaska Airlines flights were canceled on Friday. Southwest cancelled 951 flights, the most of any airline.
LaGuardia, Seattle, Chicago, and Denver are the most impacted airports.
Check your flight status by visiting the appropriate airport website:
WHAT HAPPENS IF YOUR FLIGHT IS IMPACTED
If your travel ends up being impacted, here's some advice to help navigate the system when flights are delayed or canceled whether by staff shortages, weather or other issues.
Here are some tips on how to make sure you don't lose track of your luggage amid the travel crush.
DELIVERIES
Amazon, the US Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are all warning that the winter storm hitting large swaths of the United States is disrupting operations in the final delivery days before Christmas.
