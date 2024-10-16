ABC7NY Meteorologists get shout-out by Wheel Of Fortune contestant

Thanks Jamel Vanderburg from Hempstead, for the awesome shoutout you gave the ABC7NY AccuWeather team on Wheel of Fortune!

Thanks Jamel Vanderburg from Hempstead, for the awesome shoutout you gave the ABC7NY AccuWeather team on Wheel of Fortune!

Thanks Jamel Vanderburg from Hempstead, for the awesome shoutout you gave the ABC7NY AccuWeather team on Wheel of Fortune!

Thanks Jamel Vanderburg from Hempstead, for the awesome shoutout you gave the ABC7NY AccuWeather team on Wheel of Fortune!

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Wheel Of Fortune contestant from Hempstead, New York who loves meteorology gave a shout-out to the ABC7NY AccuWeather team on Tuesday night.

Jamel Vanderburg told Ryan Seacrest he watches "WABC all day and all night."

When asked if he knew the WABC meteorologists he rattled off the names, " Sam Champion, Lee Goldberg, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, Dani Beckstrom. I know them all."

In the second toss-up, Vanderburg answered the puzzle, "Bolt Of Lightning," for $2,000 prize.

Ryan Seacrest congratulated Vanderburg and replied, "I wonder if Lee Goldberg would have gotten that."

Vanderburg went on to win a trip to Alaska and a total of $40,998.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.