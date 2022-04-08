Heavy rains cause flooding, evacuations, rescues in New Jersey

Expect some ongoing flooding, mainly in poor drainage areas across northern New Jersey into this morning. Otherwise, we'll have a mix a sun and clouds as it becomes milder this afternoon. A few of showers show up late tonight and can continue at times into the weekend. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/a8KGD2gKOF — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) April 8, 2022

HAWTHORNE, Passaic County (WABC) -- Heavy rains caused the Passaic River to overflow Thursday night, flooding a Hawthorne restaurant parking lot and prompting evacuations.Around 300 diners at Bottagra restaurant on Wagaraw Road were trapped by rapidly rising waters just after 10 p.m. and helped out by rescuers."You are talking about two feet high of water," said Gino Baglieri, a worker at the restaurant."It's very scary. People slipping, sliding. People get hurt," he said.In nearby Paterson, firefighters were kept busy with flooding from the Passaic river, including helping workers trapped in a building at 85 5th Avenue.----------