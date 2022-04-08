Weather

Heavy rains cause flooding, evacuations, rescues in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy rains cause flooding, evacuations in NJ

HAWTHORNE, Passaic County (WABC) -- Heavy rains caused the Passaic River to overflow Thursday night, flooding a Hawthorne restaurant parking lot and prompting evacuations.

Around 300 diners at Bottagra restaurant on Wagaraw Road were trapped by rapidly rising waters just after 10 p.m. and helped out by rescuers.

ALSO READ | Check the updated forecast from AccuWeather

"You are talking about two feet high of water," said Gino Baglieri, a worker at the restaurant.



"It's very scary. People slipping, sliding. People get hurt," he said.

In nearby Paterson, firefighters were kept busy with flooding from the Passaic river, including helping workers trapped in a building at 85 5th Avenue.



ALSO READ | Yankees fans struck by lightning at game in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

A father and daughter from Illinois are lucky to be alive after they were struck by lightning at a Yankees spring training game in Florida.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseypassaic countyhawthornefloodingweatherrainsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 man shot inside American Dream Mall in NJ
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
AccuWeather: Turning milder after storms pass
Family fights 4 years to get deceased dad's retirement benefits
Local teen, bone marrow donor meet for 1st time at gala
Gas tax cut, child care boost, bail in pending NY budget
NYPD van strikes, kills pedestrian in Brooklyn
Show More
Exclusive: Woman speaks out after man snatchers her purse at Bronx ATM
2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting
Puerto Rico loses electricity after fire at power plant
NY woman marks 102nd birthday with special celebration
Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined with COVID as Broadway fights virus
More TOP STORIES News