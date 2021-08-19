Sunset Park brownstones, office experiencing significant flooding after rainstorms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10960040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A devastated family in New Jersey is demanding answers after their beloved dog died during a visit to Glamour Paws Boutique in Mahwah.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A single rainstorm shouldn't cause extensive damage. A doctor's office now has a flooded basement. A refrigerator that was holding COVID vaccines lost power and those vaccines are destroyed.Neighbors say they don't know who to turn to."What am I supposed to do," said Omeeta Lakeram, a homeowner.At her wit's end, Lakeram called Channel 7 after Wednesday night's storm left her Sunset Park basement flooded yet again.It's the second time in a week homeowners on 37th Street have dealt with this, and Lakeram says the city is not taking responsibility."It's impossible for 12 homeowners within a week, first it was seven, then it was 12 to have their sewers back up and it's not the city," Lakeram said.Thursday morning, a Department of Environmental Protection crew showed up to clear out a backed up sewer, but that does nothing for the damage already done.Inside at least a dozen brownstones, there is the same issue. Their furniture is ruined.This doctor's office won't be seeing patients Thursday due to the damage."35 years. I've been living here 35 years, this neighbor here has been living here 55 years, they've never had an issue," Lakeram said."What does that tell you," Eyewitness News asked."What does that tell me? The city sucks. They don't care about the homeowners, and we're left handling all the stuff. What are we supposed to do? It's so frustrating. We're here. We want to patronize the city. We want to support them, but they don't give a damn about us and the next phone call is going to be the mayor's office," Lakeram said.Homeowners say repeated calls to the city have not helped.Eyewitness News reached out to the DEP and hopes of helping the homeowners find a resolution.