Elite NJ search and rescue team heads to Florida collapse site

New Jersey Task Force One hit the road around 7 a.m. Thursday, departing from a State Police staging facility in Wall Township.
Governor Phil Murphy stopped by to send them off.
Task Force One is one of 28 specialized search and rescue teams from around the country headed down to Surfside at the direction of FEMA.
The group consists of 70 members equipped with vehicles, boats, search dogs and years of expertise digging through and finding victims in piles of debris.
Some of members of the New Jersey team were even around for 9/11.
The teams are going down at the same time as President Biden, who is scheduled to be in Miami by around 10 am.
The president will meet with elected officials and victims' families.
He is also set to give a speech this afternoon.
