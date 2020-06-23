Cuomo, Murphy, Lamont consider quarantine for travelers from FL, TX

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York may be one step closer to requiring residents from some states to quarantine if they visit."We know the transmission rate for every state in the United States, it's a published piece of data, I would consider states with the highest transmission rate, that if somebody comes from that state to New York that there's a period of quarantine," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.Governor Cuomo says he is talking with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut about the idea.The states would include Florida and Texas, which have seen high rates of transmission of COVID-19.Over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the possibility that residents of his state will be asked to quarantine upon arrival in New York."Well I think governors have prerogative to do what they need to do. I would just ask if that's done just please do not quarantine any Floridians in the nursing homes in New York."Florida reported nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state is now has more than 100,000 total confirmed cases and 3,173 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.