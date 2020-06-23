reopen ny

Cuomo, Murphy, Lamont consider quarantine for travelers from FL, TX

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York may be one step closer to requiring residents from some states to quarantine if they visit.

"We know the transmission rate for every state in the United States, it's a published piece of data, I would consider states with the highest transmission rate, that if somebody comes from that state to New York that there's a period of quarantine," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo says he is talking with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut about the idea.

The states would include Florida and Texas, which have seen high rates of transmission of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the possibility that residents of his state will be asked to quarantine upon arrival in New York.

"Well I think governors have prerogative to do what they need to do. I would just ask if that's done just please do not quarantine any Floridians in the nursing homes in New York."

Florida reported nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state is now has more than 100,000 total confirmed cases and 3,173 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityfloridahealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Mid-Hudson region gears up for Phase 3 reopening
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
2 million MTA rides last week as mass transit springs back to life
Long Island businesses gear up for Phase 3 reopening Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crackdown on illegal fireworks in NYC expected after protest
2 adults, 1 child found dead in pool in East Brunswick: Police
Mid-Hudson region gears up for Phase 3 reopening
Bill Ritter finally got a haircut... and for a good cause
AccuWeather: Hot and steamy
5 shot while attending vigil for shooting victim in Brooklyn
Man riding motorized scooter struck, killed in Brooklyn
Show More
Charging Bull cannot be moved, according to commission
3 wanted in string of e-bike robberies in Manhattan, Bronx
Son discovers dad, woman dead in UWS apartment
10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
More TOP STORIES News