U.S. & WORLD

Florida mail truck goes off-road, kicking up cloud of dust as it whizzes past traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

A USPS vehicle in the Miami area apparently drove off the road, kicking up a cloud of dust while whizzing by traffic on the roadway. (puredna_kennels/Instagram)

MIAMI --
Neither snow nor rain nor traffic can stop one South Florida mail carrier who appeared to drive erratically off the road, kicking up a cloud of dust while whizzing by traffic on the roadway.

Cellphone video shot by a passenger in one of the vehicles on the road showed the vehicle's apparent off-road detour. It's not clear exactly where the Nov. 1 incident took place; according to a street sign seen in the video, the driver is nearing an intersection with Eurkea Drive in the Miami area.

A USPS spokesperson told local television station WTVJ that the postal service is reviewing the video and said the driver's "unacceptable behavior...does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridaUSPSpostal servicedrivingviral video
U.S. & WORLD
Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at yoga studio in Florida
District apologizes after teachers dress up as Trump border wall
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at yoga studio in Florida
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man found guilty in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Show More
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
Sandy-damaged home under construction collapses on LI
Long Island travel agent accused of scamming cruise trip clients
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
More News