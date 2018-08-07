Florida tourist dies after being punched by driver during Queens attack, company says

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida man has died after an attack in Queens, according to the company he worked for.

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
A man from Florida who was assaulted in Queens has died, according to the company he worked for.

Police said the incident was reported just after 1 a.m. on Sunday on 29th Street in Long Island City.

35-year-old Sandor Szabo was in New York City for a wedding, his family said.

He knocked on a car window in Long Island City because he thought it was his Uber.

Instead the driver got out and punched him, hard enough to send him to the ground where he hit his head.

Szabo worked for the past two years for a company called What If Media Group, according to the firm's CEO, Josh Gillon.

"He was well-known and well-respected in the digital marketing industry," Gillon said. "Sandor was a super outgoing, friendly, and incredibly smart businessman. He was always upbeat, positive, kind and caring. He was fun to be with, interesting, and always interested. He was a really good person."
(Photo from LinkedIn)

Police say the suspect left the scene in a white SUV. He was described as a bald and last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultattacknypdAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 struck by lightning as storms move through NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden
Search for attacker who slashed woman in the face in Brooklyn
Multiple agencies respond to possible emergency at NJ lake
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
Show More
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
Man charged with abandoning dog to drown in rising tide turns self in
More News