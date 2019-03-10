Florida woman claims demons told her to steal rental car

EMBED <>More Videos

She claims demons wanted her to steal a Toyota RAV4.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A woman was arrested after stealing an SUV from an Ace Rent-a-Car.

WJXT reports that Gardina McCullough, 23 appeared in court Friday morning on car theft charges, with a bond set at $15,003.

McCullough was arrested after stealing a Toyota RAV4 from an Ace Rent-A-Car.

She was found less than a mile away, hiding at a hotel.

On the scene, McCullough told a local news station, "Demons told me to do it...I didn't take it, demons took it."

She continued, "I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'alls (expletive)."

Police found McCullough hiding in a hotel room, when they eventually got into her room, they handcuffed her and put her in a patrol car.

Friday morning, when she appeared in court, McCullough was wearing a red jumpsuit, indicating that she requires extra attention at the jail.

McCullough has prior arrests in her record, including charges of trespassing, resisting police, theft of a firearm, battery of a law enforcement officer, and more.

She is due back in court on March 28.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
texastheftcar theft
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Woman sprays unknown substance in series of attacks
Man shot by police after opening fire outside Queens bar
Man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video
Plane makes emergency landing at Newark after reports of fire
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Police: Masked robbers slash man in Bronx home invasion
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Show More
Couple struck by car, killed attempting to cross NJ street
Man charged after group beats homeless men sleeping on NYC street
Rapper's appearance sparks crowd craziness at Queens mall
Health warning after 4 rabid raccoons found in Upper Manhattan
Occupied school bus crashes into pole, cemetery fence in NJ
More TOP STORIES News