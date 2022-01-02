Search on for suspect who robbed Brooklyn flower shop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11415921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was found stabbed to death near a diner in Queens on New Year's Day, marking the first known murder of 2022.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who robbed a flower shop in Brooklyn on New Year's Day.The incident was reported at the Flores Con Amor shop at 570 Wilson Avenue just after 4 p.m. Saturday.The suspect threatened a 17-year-old female employee at gunpoint and took $30 from the register.The employee was not physically injured.Surveillance cameras inside the shop captured video of the man police are looking for.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------