Search on for suspect who robbed Brooklyn flower shop

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who robbed a flower shop in Brooklyn on New Year's Day.

The incident was reported at the Flores Con Amor shop at 570 Wilson Avenue just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect threatened a 17-year-old female employee at gunpoint and took $30 from the register.

The employee was not physically injured.

Surveillance cameras inside the shop captured video of the man police are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

