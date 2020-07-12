2 teens, 11-year-old killed in possible racing crash in Brooklyn: Police

The two-car wreck was reported Saturday night after 9 p.m.
Police believe the two vehicles may have been racing, which they say is common at Floyd Bennett Field.
A Toyota Camry traveling westbound lost control and ended up colliding into a Kia that was traveling southbound, authorities say.
The 16-year-old driver of the Camry and his two passengers, a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, were all taken to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.
The 16-year-old driver of the Kia, an 18-year-old female passenger and an 11-year-old male passenger were all pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old male passenger in the Kia was taken to NYU Langone in critical condition.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
RELATED | Dad struck, killed by car in Brooklyn in front of family
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube