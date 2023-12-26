Food Bank for New York City seeking volunteers for free tax program

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you are still looking to give back to the community this holiday season, the Food Bank for New York City could use some help in the new year.

The organization is looking for volunteers for its free tax program.

The program connects New Yorkers with IRS-certified volunteers to help them prepare and file their taxes for free.

If you would like to help, you are asked to join the Food Bank's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

It is expected to secure nearly $30 million in cash refunds for low-income New Yorkers this tax season.

Visit the Food Bank's link for volunteers to help or learn more.

WABC-TV is a proud partner with the Food Bank for New York City.

ALSO READ | New laws that take effect in New York State in 2024

AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.